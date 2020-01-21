Amount of money West London students with special needs are missing due to “funding crisis”

A disagreement over how school budgets should be spent has highlighted a funding “crisis”, which means that students are “missing”.

This is the view of principals in West London who have resisted a request for advice to set aside money for students with higher needs, as they say it would be too much. exhaust their budget.

Kingston and Richmond principals voted against board plan to transfer money from budgets to high-needs block, calling proposal “sticky plaster, no solution” to long cuts term in central government funding.

During the School Forum meetings held this week (January 13), the principals of the two boroughs were invited to consider providing additional funding to the school needs block, which would be used for therapies to ” help local children with special educational needs and disabilities.

In Kingston, they had the opportunity to contribute up to £ 862,000. In Richmond, this amount reached £ 601,000.

Sean Maher, principal of Richard Challoner School in New Malden. He says students miss important aspects of their education due to lack of funding in London schools

Both were refused.

Sean Maher, principal of Richard Challoner School in New Malden, explained that the school funding crisis was a national problem and could not be resolved locally.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The idea that we need more therapies in our schools so that we can make sure that our schools best meet the needs of children with additional needs has been absolutely accepted by all there was no doubt about the principals.

“There was no doubt about the legitimacy of what Achieving for Children and what the board was trying to do. We all accepted that. But the reality of the situation is the amount of money required to do it which n was just not feasible in this fiscal environment. “

He acknowledged that the advice was “between a rock and a hard place”, but argued that “the money for these therapies should not be taken out of the school block, which would then have an impact on every child, as the children with high needs were not adequately funded. “

He said the transfer of money “would prolong the problem” and would not solve the budget gap for the council’s high needs.

He called for changes in legislation and funding at the national level to resolve the problem across the country.

Maher said schools are already struggling to balance their books despite well-known increases in funding per student.

In Kingston, funding per pupil for primary school pupils has been increased from £ 146.20 per pupil to £ 4,203.64.

For secondary school pupils, this amount increased from £ 267.09 to £ 5,439.26.

But Mr. Maher says the salary increases and increases in pension contributions forwarded by the government have resulted in reductions in real terms.

He said, “For schools like Richard Challoner, (funding per student increases) is around £ 300,000. It sounds like a lot of money if you were actually going to get £ 300,000 on top of all the other increases that you will have to pay. “

He cited recent increases in teachers’ salaries and increases in pension contributions passed on by the government as examples of rising costs.

“Any small gain you get is simply eroded by these increased costs, so it’s not a real long-term gain,” he said.

Maher added that it was in this context that he had to vote against the transfer to the high needs block.

“Therapies are absolutely necessary, much more and much sooner,” he said.

But he said the proposals would amount to “taking away from our children in mainstream education, who, in my opinion, are not getting everything they should get because of the period of austerity that we have been through.

“It is the young people who are missing and who are affected,” he said.

Liberal Democrat Councilor and Kingston Child Services Portfolio Officer Diane White said it was “really disappointing” that schools voted not to transfer funds, but that she “fully understands ‘where they come from and the pressures on their budgets.’

She acknowledged that the transfer would have lasted more than three years and that the schools felt they could not commit because they still had “no idea what the central government was going to do to fund next year “.

However, council budgets are worrying.

Cllr White said: “For us in Kingston, our risk is related to SEND, high spending blocks spending. It is a huge risk for the Kingston board which spends. That is why we have to do a lot of work around that. “

However, she confirmed that the administration would not go ahead with a “deregistration” from the Ministry of Education to reverse the decision of the Schools Forum to have them transfer the money.

“We really want to do it with the permission of the Schools Forum,” she said.

There is currently a planned overrun of £ 6,612 million for educational services funded by the Dedicated Schools Grant in the borough.

When asked how the Council would tackle the hole in their budgets without the transfer, she replied that they would start by focusing on the supply of the early years, which is managed differently.

The board has more powers to move funding into this block, which allows them to find £ 137,000 for therapies for this age group.

He also hopes that the local clinical commissioning group will contribute “at least as much” when he makes funding arrangements in mid-February.

She hopes the board can begin examining therapies with those under five and continue discussions with the Schools Forum.

“It’s not just about finances, it’s about transformation. The new therapy offerings would really like to be put in place and move forward. It’s better for our children,” she said.

Cllr Penny Frost, chair of the Richmond Education and Child Care Committee, added: “The schools have carefully considered this issue and fully support the development of a locally improved therapy offering, but given the Against the backdrop of their own difficult budgetary situation, they do not feel able to afford to divert money from their school budget next year to provide additional funding for therapies.

“The Schools Forum supports proposals to increase investment in therapies for children under the age of five and recommended that this budget be set aside next year in the early childhood portion of the grant fund. “

.