AMP fined dubious “insurance churn” $ 5.175 million

AMP was sentenced to a $ 5.175 million fine after the Australian Federal Supreme Court found that the bank had not prevented its financial planners from “morally unreasonable” conduct.

The penalty resulted from an investigation by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) that found that AMP employees exposed clients to a number of known risks.

In particular, it was found that financial planners participated in “rewriting behavior”, which means that they provided advice that led to the termination of a customer’s existing insurance policy.

The financial institution was found to have negligently checked all of its financial planners. (AAP)

A customer would then be forced to take out new insurance by submitting a new application, giving the planners a commission, and exposing the customer to significant financial risk.

This practice is known as “insurance churn”.

The federal court found today that AMP had committed six violations of the Corporation Act and fined the financial institution $ 5.175 million to conduct a recovery program for affected customers.

A special AMP financial planner, Mr. Rommel Panganiban, was recognized for his “morally unjustifiable” behavior.

The court found that AMP’s attention was drawn to Mr. Panganiban’s behavior when committing churn, but was unable to determine whether other planners were using the same procedure.

In 2016, Mr. Panganiban was permanently banned from providing financial services to the public.

ASIC vice chairman Daniel Crennan QC said the punishment should prevent other financial institutions from failing to examine the dubious financial planning in their own ranks.

“ASIC believes that the punishment imposed by the Court today will deter AMP and other financial institutions from committing to such misconduct,” said Crennan.

“AMP and other financial institutions must act in the best interests of their customers.”

In August last year, AMP announced to shareholders that they had earned $ 19,309 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

Today’s $ 5.175 million penalty is just 1.67 percent of AMP’s profit in six months.