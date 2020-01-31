Amsterdam Airbnb hosts are in a gray area after court decision

People renting their homes to tourists through platforms like Airbnb will operate in a gray area until new national legislation comes into force this summer, legal experts say.

On Wednesday, the State Council said it was illegal to rent real estate to tourists without a permit because landlords are actually removing a house from the national housing stock.

The decision, which was unexpected, boosted people who opposed the vacation rental platforms, and Amsterdam City Councilor Laurens Ivens said this was an important step in the city’s fight against the explosive growth of vacation rentals.

Formally, the ruling means that anyone who rents real estate to tourists without permission is against the law. In fact, no local authority has set up a tourist rental license system.

The lawyers disagree on what people should do now. Victor Advance’s Victor Oranje told Volkskrant landlords that they should apply for a permit anyway so that they can be insured when the councils begin to implement the new law. In contrast, Jim Friedrich of Quest Advocaten suggests that people wait and see what happens next.

However, others warn that if the neighbors complain to the city that houses are rented illegally, the situation will be further complicated if the councils are forced to act.

Fine

The State Council’s decision was made in the case of a woman who appealed against a fine of € 6,000 from the Amsterdam city government for not registering the fact that she rented her property to American tourists.

The fine was declared illegal because it was punished for the wrong reasons. Instead, according to the court, she should have been fined 20,500 euros for violating housing law – three times the other charges.

Lawyers now say that other people who have been punished for failing to comply with the Amsterdam Statute would be able to combat this in court based on the decision of the State Council.

New legislation

However, the gray area should only last until the summer when the government plans to introduce new vacation rental legislation. These national regulations allow local authorities to require that holiday accommodation be entered in a register in areas where housing is scarce.

This registration number must then be included in ads on platforms such as Airbnb.

But the platforms have already made it clear that they won’t force landlords to provide the registration number. The campaigners believe that the legislation does not go far enough.

Acting Minister of Housing Stientje van Veldhoven said late last year that websites like Airbnb could not be forced to disclose information to the councils for review, as this would violate EU directives, which view vacation rental websites as information platforms.

“Further measures require long-term lobbying in Brussels,” she is quoted by the NRC.

Airbnb said in a statement that it wanted to work with governments to help the hosts comply with the rules. “Situations like this are confusing, which is why we supported calls for an EU digital services regulator,” the company said. “This would enable a clearer, more coherent and more predictable process for setting rules and regulations in Europe.”

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation will enable us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.