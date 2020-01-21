Amsterdam finally agrees to sell waste incineration plant in trouble

The city councils in Amsterdam have decided to sell all shares of the city in the troubled AEB waste incineration plant.

In September, management warned that the country’s largest waste incineration plant could fail if the city of Amsterdam continued to block a privatization plan. The incinerator is 100% owned by the city.

The Council’s refusal to sell its shares led to the resignation of D66 City Councilor Udo Kock, who considers partial privatization to be the best option financially. Selling a stake in return for a capital injection for major plant work would limit the city’s costs, Kock had said.

The AEB, which was advertised in 2006 as the most innovative waste incineration complex in the country, has long been plagued by problems.

Despite a capital injection of EUR 16 million, four of the six incineration plants had to be closed last July, which significantly reduced the capacity of the plant. Most of the waste generated in the Netherlands is incinerated in the plant.

City officials will now work on privatization. A final decision on the sale will be made next spring.

Waste collection and recycling landfills, where households can dispose of waste, remain in local hands.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.