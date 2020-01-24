Amsterdam part of the talks on the high-speed rail line to Stockholm: LC

Amsterdam and four other European cities are considering the possibility of an express train connection between the Dutch capital and Stockholm, the newspaper Leeuwarder Courant said on Friday.

Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki have included the rail plan for the future in their political agenda. The five cities will meet in Hamburg in May to discuss the idea.

You have also contacted a lobby company based in Brussels to promote the program within the EU, particularly with the aim of generating funding.

The EU is committed to expanding and improving Europe’s international rail network to ensure that trains become a viable alternative to air travel.

A train journey from Amsterdam to Stockholm would currently take at least 22 hours and would require four changes.

The Dutch railway company NS sold 13% more tickets for international trains this year and brought four million passengers to a foreign destination. The NS and the Austrian railway company OBB are also planning to restart night trains from Amsterdam to Munich, Innsbruck and Vienna in the coming winter.

A NS spokesman told DutchNews.nl that the journey between Amsterdam and Stockholm will be significantly accelerated in 2028 when the fast connection between Hamburg and Copenhagen is opened.

“We are also examining the options for connections to Northern Europe,” he said. “The support of the different regions involved can give a real positive boost.”

DutchNews.nl asked the city of Amsterdam to comment on the report.

