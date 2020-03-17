Amsterdam Potheads Panic Buy weed before closing stores

Hundreds of local users in Amsterdam lined up outside the country’s famed “coffee shops” for marijuana after the government announced that stores will be closed in the next three weeks.

On Sunday, the Dutch government announced that it would close all restaurants, coffee shops and schools, as well as close all brothels, sex clubs, sports schools and marijuana cafes to try to stop the coronavirus spread.

In response to the announcement, panicked energy bosses went out to local coffee shops to stock up on their favorite drug, out of fear of not being able to reach height during the national blockade.

“I came here because I learned that everything will be closed for the next few weeks. I’m basically thinking I’ll someday run out of ideas on what to do at home,” a woman named Dee told NL Times.

A staff member at Coffeeshop Best Friends said customers went to the store to buy marijuana after the government announcement, but sadly, many missed the cut.

“There were 30 or 40 people here after the government said we should close, and many of them did not buy their belongings,” he said in full sorrow.

Similar scenes were reported across the country, and lines were seen outside oil shops in Breda, Utrecht and Nijmegen.

A man parked his bike near a line of about 20 men said, “Crazy fuck, man.”

When asked if he was a local and if he intended to buy marijuana, he said, “I live here and will buy!” before joining the queue.

On Monday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands increased by 278, and the total number of cases reached 1,413. So far, 24 people have died from the infection in the country.

