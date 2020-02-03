Amsterdam, real estate developers reach agreement on new housing

Amsterdam officials have agreed to loosen strict rules for new housing projects in return for pledges by contractors to build 10,000 new medium-sized houses in the capital over the next five years.

Alderman Laurens Ivens has agreed that apartments with a rent of 740 to 1,030 euros can rise somewhat faster than he had hoped, and that the price of building land should be reduced if necessary.

In addition, the city council has approved the strict rule that 40% of new houses in a project are social housing, 40% medium and only 20% for sale or expensive rents, for smaller projects.

Property developers withdrew from the capital due to Council regulations and said that it was not economically viable to build houses.

The two sides have now agreed that the rent for the new houses can rise by 1% due to inflation for 20 years. After 20 years, new tenants pay the market price.

“We are doing our utmost to help alleviate the housing shortage with new and existing buildings,” Frank van Blokland, director of the IVBN lobby group for institutional investors, told Financieele Dagblad.

The new home is aimed at middle-income households with an income of around 40,000 to 60,000 euros per year and can be prioritized for certain professions such as teachers and nurses.

The deal with the developers will be signed later on Monday.

