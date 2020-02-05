Amsterdam withdraws fines of 400,000 euros for violations of the Airbnb rules

The Amsterdam City Council has been forced to withdraw a total of € 400,000 in fines that officials have given to people who violate vacation rental rules.

Last week the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the fines were illegal for wrong reasons. Anyone who rents their house to tourists should have a permit, and people can only be punished for not having one, the court said.

Last year, Amsterdam said that anyone who rented their home through platforms like Airbnb should register the rental period with the city. The aim is to ensure that the 30-day maximum is not exceeded.

“We will withdraw the fines. The obligation to register has died, ”said the property manager Laurens Ivens during a debate in the town hall on Wednesday. The city has imposed a total of 134 fines totaling 6,000 euros. Half was paid and will not be reimbursed, said Ivens.

The national government is working on its own rules for dealing with vacation rentals and these will give councils the opportunity to set up a register. However, this law is unlikely to come into effect before the summer, so landlords are unsure of what to do next.

Ivens doubted that the city could quickly set up a licensing system since around 20,000 apartments in the city were rented out via Airbnb. He is committed to clarifying what action the council can take to limit rentals next week.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.