Amtrak may soon offer bus trips only to LA

Amtrak may soon be able to offer bus trips for the first time only in the Los Angeles area.

Friday, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority of Stockton will consider authorizing Amtrak to begin offering bus service on its routes to Santa Barbara and Victorville. While the Authority may subsequently approve other routes to LA, the organization seeks to start with these.

The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year that ends the requirement for bus passengers to make at least one partial train trip as part of their ticket. Currently, people from Kern County who wish to travel by Amtrak to the Los Angeles area must take a train from Wasco, according to the Amtrak website.

APP staff said in a report that Senate Bill 742 “will increase state revenues at no additional cost, improve access to priority and underserved communities, and reduce the amount of greenhouse gases.” greenhouse gas emissions by diverting the trips that have already been taken by an automobile. “

The Authority said the bill must be phased in over time, as it is too difficult to offer bus tickets on all routes at the same time. It will start with route 10, Bakersfield-Oxnard-Santa Barbara and route 12, Bakersfield-Lancaster-Victorville.

Getting to Santa Barbara on route 10 would cost a maximum of $ 25 per person, while a trip to Victorville would cost $ 22.50.