[amtrak-names-new-ceo-to-head-funds-dropping-passenger-railroad]



FILE Photo: William J. Flynn, President and CEO of Atlas Air Around the globe speaks in a panel discussion at the 2015 Worldwide Air Transport Affiliation (IATA) Annual Basic Assembly (AGM) and Earth Air Transportation Summit in Miami Seaside, Florida, June nine, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photograph

March two, 2020

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amtrak mentioned Monday it experienced tapped Atlas Air’s main government to operate the dollars-losing U.S. passenger railroad that has noticed document visitors.

William J. Flynn will acquire in excess of as president and chief executive on April 15, succeeding previous Delta Air Strains main government Richard Anderson who has run Amtrak considering the fact that July 2017.

Anderson will remain a senior adviser by means of the close of the yr. Flynn, who has been with Atlas Air All over the world Holdings , for 13 a long time, has also held senior roles with CSX Transportation, Sea-Land Solutions, Inc, and GeoLogistics Corp.

Amtrak said Monday it is on pace this year to attain operational crack-even for the initially time in the company’s 49-12 months historical past eve as it invests billions in new significant-velocity Acela trains and other money assets.

“Amtrak support is vital to millions of Us residents across the nation and by strengthening the customer encounter, driving security, and strengthening our partnership with states and other stakeholders, we can do much more for the American individuals,” Flynn claimed in a assertion.

This 7 days Amtrak, next the practice of U.S. airlines, commenced limiting refunds and passengers’ skill to make adjustments to most most affordable-price tag train tickets.

Travellers can no extended be in a position to make adjustments or cancel tickets 24 hrs right after obtain as they can now for the lowest-price tag “Saver fares.” The organization also imposed new limits on altering some higher priced tickets.

In November, Amtrak explained it had established information for ridership, profits and monetary effectiveness for the calendar year finished Sept. 30, 2019, which includes 32.5 million customer trips, a 12 months-about-yr enhance of 800,000 travellers.

Amtrak described a reduction of $29.8 million in its very last fiscal 12 months compared with a reduction of $170.six million in the prior fiscal 12 months.

Past month, the White Home proposed reducing U.S. funding for Amtrak by extra than 50% in excess of 2020 amounts. Democrats who handle the U.S. Dwelling of Representatives have said they will reject the proposal, which is very similar to cuts that have been rebuffed in prior budgets proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Amtrak still is making an attempt to acquire funding to entire significant repairs and a new rail tunnel below the Hudson River in the intensely traveled northeast U.S. corridor.

