Amy Explains Her Claims About Wheesung’s Illegal Use of New Year’s Choice If Truthfully + Expects an apology

While Wheesung is currently facing new charges of propofol and has not been found twice after taking legal anesthesia, many are reminiscent of what Amy’s TV personality said about the singer last year.

Back in 2013, Wheesung allegedly injected propofol regularly for non-medical purposes in dermatology clinics from 2011 to early 2013. However, he was revoked on suspicion, and his lawyer said the injection was for health reasons.

Then last April, TV personality Amy wrote a post on Instagram saying that a male celebrity friend near her called “A” had taken propofol and Zolpidem with her. He wrote that after learning that he had been investigated by police, he heard that he had told her that he might have been chasing her by taking sexual videos of her. He said that “A” had called every day to ask him to come down to protect his career.

While speculation “A” was Wheesung, the agency said that the allegations were false. Wheesung then shared a recording of the phone call between her and Amy, and said that the recording was made with Amy’s permission. During the conversation, Amy apologized and said she would take the comment, and she also posted on Instagram apologizing and commenting that her comments were misunderstood. Critics of the public turned their backs on Amy.

However, Amy’s comments came to light after a recent incident. Last December, police received a testimony from a drug dealer who said Wheesung had used propofol extensively. With this investigation, Wheesung was found unconscious in a bathroom in a Seoul building in March after taking Etomidate anesthetic, which has the same effect as propofol. Two days later, he regained consciousness of the same situation in the hotel bathroom. As the anesthetics he used were not illegal drugs, police only consulted him as a testifer before acquitting him in both cases, and investigations were focused on how to buy the anesthetic. Meanwhile, her agency stated that they are currently receiving psychiatric care.

Because of this, many are wondering if what Amy said in 2019 is true. Sports news outlet Chosun contacted Amy to hear the side of the story. Amy (a U.S. citizen) is currently living in China after being expelled from Korea in 2015 on charges of propofol and the use of Zolpidem.

Sports Chosun wrote that Amy was hesitant to talk about the matter, explaining that she appeared to be injured after being coerced by netizens who called her a liar. The journalist wrote that Amy was finally speaking after she explained for a long time that she was very interested in hearing the facts she knew.

Amy says, “I was very careful about this. I’ve talked about social media in the past, but I ended up suffering because of it. I really do worry about causing people concern because I uploaded it without thinking. careful. “she continued to say,” to be honest, I’m not comfortable view updates Wheesung in reports and on television, because she is the person who kindly with a friend actually, and my colleagues. she was very sick, but there was a time when her friend’s beloved , so I’m happy to see this bad news. “

When asked why she canceled her statement about using Zolpidem and propofol together in the recording, Amy described the long sadness before saying, “When I spoke to Wheesung, I didn’t know that our conversations were being recorded. but Wheesung called me and grinned. He talked about his father being dead and talking about difficult times like a friend, and he said he was having a hard time. social media because I’m angry because of unfair, but when people are so fond friends that I was crying over the phone, I was angry and even crying. I said, “I will comeback. I’m entertaining Wheesung. “

“However, he recorded all of these conversations and posted them on social media,” Amy said. “Quickly, I’m a liar. I don’t have an agency and I’m overseas, so I can’t respond.”

When asked if anything she knew on social media was true, Amy was cautiously told, “Yes.”

Chosun Sports wrote that Amy was found guilty of using propofol in 2012. The outlet said that based on her social media post last year, it appears that after knowing for seven years that Wheesung had been using psychoactive drugs, she was taking her own punishment. In addition, he remained friends with Wheesung despite being expelled from Korea.

The journalist asks why he continues to be Wheesung’s side, and Amy explains that he considers her a true friend and keeps quiet as an act of loyalty. “Of course, when we think about it, it’s silly,” she continues, but she explains that she and Wheesung often talk about pain and sadness, which gives her strength. “Wheesung told me he really liked me, and I believed in him,” he said. “She brought up her boyfriend’s name and said,” When you’re dating “A,” I got angry. I’m sad. ‘He kept my interest in me that way, and I also naturally believed in Wheesung and liked him. “

Finally, Amy says, “There is one thing I want to do, which is to apologize to Wheesung. You never know how it would be to be betrayed by a trusted friend unless you have experienced it yourself.”

He continued, “When I posted a post on social media too, all I could do was apologize to Wheesung. I didn’t say I was angry at being unfair about all my crimes. I was sent to the detention center, I paid the penalty, and now I will pay for the crime by spending five years in a country without a family after being kicked out of Korea.

He added, “However, I think that there is a difference with the pain that I experienced after being betrayed those who trusted and expelled quickly. I sincerely believe and loved Wheesung. She was a best friend and lover. I just hoped that she would apologize sincerely about me. well, may be she, like me, will be admitted mistakes that you have made that has been made, wholesome health, and return to the person who does wrong. Amy is described as crying.

Wheesung’s agency did not comment on Amy’s latest comment.

