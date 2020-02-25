amy-grant,-additional-honored-at-nashville-fundraiser-for-most-cancers-analysis

Shut

Even nevertheless 1 of them was sporting a cowboy hat, Wade Hayes and Dr. Jordan Berlin weren’t the normal duo you’d see walking a crimson carpet in Nashville.

“I’m a single of his very little wonder fellas strolling close to,” Hayes – who topped the place charts with his 1994 strike “Old Enough to Know Better” – reported of Berlin.

Hayes is a survivor of stage 4 colorectal cancer, many thanks to the therapy he been given from Berlin at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. On Monday night time, Berlin was the just one taking the stage to a spherical of applause.

He was just one of five award recipients at the T.J. Martell Foundation’s 12th once-a-year Nashville Honors Gala. Since its founding in 1975, the basis has delivered much more than $280 million for most cancers therapy research.

Berlin’s fellow honorees – acknowledged for their “professional accomplishments, group spirit, and philanthropy” – bundled Christian music superstar Amy Grant, Clint Higham (Morris Higham Administration), authentic estate developer Patrick G. Emery (Hall | Emery) and Laurie and Jim Seabury (Company Methods and numerous charitable businesses).

They have been saluted by speeches and performances from a cast that bundled Reba McEntire, CeCe Winans, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill – the latter, of class, done in tribute to Grant.

“Nashville’s just these a terrific neighborhood,” Grant explained to The Tennessean right before the party. “I was thrilled about having the prospect to invite persons that I’ve labored with for many years to arrive and raise cash for T.J. Martell (Basis), and just rejoice. You know, it truly is all of us. Nobody does just about anything alone in this enterprise. I’m extremely honored.”

He may perhaps be in a absolutely different line of get the job done, but Dr. Berlin shared Grant’s sentiment.

“I get the job done difficult, but I never work on your own,” he mentioned. “I’m just section of a team that is genuinely getting honored.”

However Hayes has been most cancers-free of charge for decades, he and his doctor have remained in touch. “I consider him a excellent mate,” Berlin stated. “And my best publicist.”

