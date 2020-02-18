[amy-klobuchar-attends-fundraiser-in-la-in-advance-of-nevada-caucuses]

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — Practically two weeks from the California principal, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar built a fundraising stop in Beverly Hills Monday night.

The fundraiser was at the home of “Jaws” star and activist Lorraine Sheinberg. Entry for each guest was $500.

Klobuchar concluded third in New Hampshire, but will not have the enormous campaign infrastructure or employees in California, like candidates Michael Bloomberg or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

On Monday afternoon, 10,000 Sanders supporters attended his rally in the Bay Place.

Bloomberg is not on the ballot in the up coming two contests, Nevada and South Carolina, but he’s by now used $381 million on ads so considerably, and is moving up the nationwide and California principal polls.

Klobuchar’s quit comes a working day ahead of President Donald Trump visits Los Angeles on Tuesday as component of a 3-working day journey across four states.

Even though in Los Angeles, Trump is envisioned to be briefed on preparations for the city’s 2028 Summer time Olympic Game titles and also show up at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the Montage lodge.