Amy Klobuchar drives wave of impulse to primary New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – American Senator Amy Klobuchar drove a whirlwind to the eve in the granite state and enjoyed her renewed attention while trying to close the deal with New Hampshire voters.

Klobuchar concluded its last day of campaigning by the state with a festive staff event-pale-small gathering in Penuche in central Manchester, NH, Monday night, where the first floor of the music hall was filled to 165 people and a line outside the door.

“This is a big problem for me here, because many candidates who are not so well-known, or perhaps do not have the largest bank account, find their position in the state of New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said.

The Minnesota senator has risen to third place in multiple New Hampshire polls since her fifth place in last Monday’s chaotic Iowa caucus. She finished fifth in the Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston poll on Sunday, with 6% support.

Klobuchar said her campaign has raised more than $ 3 million since Friday night’s debate at nearby Saint Anselm College, where she put down a strong performance.

She paused a few times in her short speech in Penuche to reflect on her recent success after trying to break through the busy, moderate lane for most of her campaign.

“Everywhere we have been there are huge crowds, overflow rooms, you name it,” said Klobuchar. “We are just very excited about the energy there is.”

Klobuchar spoke just an hour after President Trump packed the Southern New Hampshire University Arena with thousands of supporters. She briefly acknowledged his accusation of release into the Senate, which Trump bragged during his demonstration.

But Klobuchar said that what is missing now in the White House is empathy – and the ability to look beyond the extremes.

Klobuchar said that her father’s struggle with alcoholism taught her that she “had to see in the gray area, because otherwise I couldn’t love my father, because he messed up.”

She then delivered her often repeated campaign track: “If you are tired of the extremes in our politics, if you are tired of the nonsense and the noise, you have a home with me.”

Klobuchar wants to capitalize on its late rise in New Hampshire by bringing together a coalition of independent and moderate Republicans.

She seems to be successful in converting voters who had leaned to former vice president Joe Biden until he failed in Iowa, and also seems to be peeling away some voters who had viewed former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the current caucus winner.

Karl Wojda had considered several moderate candidates. He told the messenger Monday that he and his wife eventually decided on Klobuchar, and hopes that Biden “will eventually come back through experienced moderate Klobuchar when he is gone.”

Claudia Zent, ​​an Amherst, N.H., independent, also settled on Klobuchar as her choice Monday.

“She is smart, has a successful history of working on the aisle in the Senate and she cannot be intimidated. She is progressive without being divided,” Zent said.

Jennifer Dickson, a Bedford, N.H., independent, got away from 9:30 PM. event at Penuche tends to Klobuchar – although she says she won’t make a decision before waking up the first morning.

Dickson always thought that Biden “had the best chance of winning”, but was recently postponed because he “he has not been to New Hampshire” and has not performed well in his recent outings on television.

Klobuchar, she said, is now “at the top of my list.”