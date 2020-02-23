[Amy Klobuchar plans to proceed after fifth spot in Nevada Caucus Overall performance – Up Information Details]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Amy Klobuchar tells her supporters that her presidential marketing campaign has “exceeded expectations,quot and that she programs to continue on, even when she was considerably driving various rivals on Saturday’s committees in Nevada.

The Minnesota senator returned to her household point out on Saturday right after a early morning event in Las Vegas. Speaking to the volunteers, Klobuchar reported that “several men and women did not even imagine they would nonetheless be standing at this time.”

Klobuchar completed fifth in the Iowa launch committees in advance of a robust discussion motion helped her up to third place in New Hampshire.

She will campaign on Sunday in Fargo, North Dakota, prior to keeping gatherings in Arkansas and Oklahoma, both of those states that will vote in the “Tremendous Tuesday,quot contests on March three. On Monday he will be in South Carolina, which celebrates his to start with Saturday and in which he will participate in a debate on Tuesday.

