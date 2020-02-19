[Amy Klobuchar testimonials the identify of the Mexican president, generating the semi-flub in process – Up Information Info]

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Amy Klobuchar is hoping to make amends for not becoming equipped to identify the president of Mexico a short while ago, but is continue to generating a compact error.

The Minnesota senator was not able to appoint Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when a Telemundo journalist requested him for the duration of a prospect forum in Nevada very last Friday.

On Tuesday night, he was asked about that problem for the duration of a CNN metropolis hall and claimed: "I would like to greet Andre Manuel López Obrador," mispronouncing the president's initial title.

Klobuchar supplied the excuse that he experienced a prolonged working day in the Senate and landed in Nevada late just before the discussion board.

Pete Buttigieg, previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, criticized Klobuchar for not remembering López Obrador's name. Klobuchar replied Tuesday: "This is not like a‘ Jeopardy sport. "

