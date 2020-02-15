[Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer could not appoint Mexican president during Telemundo interview – Up News Details]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were perplexed when asked throughout a televised job interview in Nevada to appoint the Mexican president.

Klobuchar, Steyer and fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg were being requested for the duration of private interviews with the Spanish-language station Telemundo on Thursday evening if they understood the identify of the president whose region borders the United States. It was Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took business in December 2018.

Klobuchar, a three-phrase senator from Minnesota, replied: "No."

Steyer, a billionaire businessman, replied: "I forgot."

Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the only a single of the 3 who realized the response. "López Obrador, I hope," he reported with a smile.

The interviews took place following a prospect discussion board organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the premier Hispanic civil legal rights organization in the nation. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer ended up the only 2020 candidates to go to. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dealt with the viewers by online video.

Nevada has a big populace of immigrants, and Hispanics are a vital citizens for Democrats. The point out will be the 3rd to remark on the Democratic presidential nomination when it retains its assemblies on February 22.

