amy-klobuchar-will-marketing-campaign-in-denver-on-monday-prior-to-super-tuesday

Democratic presidential applicant Amy Klobuchar will be in Denver on Monday to manage a "grassroots function,quot in advance of Tuesday's Super Elementary, according to her marketing campaign.

Doors for the event, at Mile Large Station, 2727 W. Colfax Ave., open at 12: 15 p.m. and the software begins at one p.m., according to Amy for America.

Klobuchar, an American attorney and senator from Minnesota, held a rally in Aurora on February 20 that captivated 1,100 attendees.

At the Aurora celebration, Klobuchar spoke about signing up for the intercontinental weather arrangement, increasing the Pell grants offered for instruction and facilitating financial loan payments. Its platform also incorporates the generation of a in depth immigration reform and the implementation of common history checks for the buy of weapons.

As of Friday, Klobuchar had seven committed delegates and unique contributions of $ 30.8 million, position sixth among aspiring Democrats, according to the New York Times. She surveyed 6 per cent nationwide.