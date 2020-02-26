Amy Search will not be using component in the group’s concert upcoming thirty day period due to other commitments. — Photograph by using Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Rock band Lookup has to collaborate with Awie after their guide singer Amy could not dedicate to the Konsert Apologia Research & Awie next month.

Quoting the group’s bass participant Nasir Daud, Berita Harian On-line reported that he experienced approached Amy or his authentic title Suhaimi Abdul Rahman’s administration but the reaction he got was that Amy was occupied.

“The same response is presented any time Search is invited for gigs. The reality is that it has been two several years considering the fact that we last had a show and our discounts are depleting. How extended extra do we have to wait around? Lifetime has to go on,” he mentioned.

“So, when the most up-to-date supply came in and yet again Amy could not give his determination, we produced up our minds to get Awie to work with us,” he included.

The live performance has been scheduled to be held at The Bee, Publika right here on March 28.

In the meantime, Awie, or his real identify Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman explained he only preferred to help the team receive their residing.

“I have no intention to get associated in their matters and decide on to glance at the make a difference in a favourable light,” he explained, adding that he appreciated the band members’ abilities.

Contacted by the portal later, Amy confirmed that he could not take part in the concert as he was occupied.

He claimed that the supply to join the concert was too sudden.

“I am occupied with my small business and require to journey involving Kuala Lumpur and Indonesia. Other than, the supply is as well unexpected. I am not the kind of particular person who indicators the settlement currently and performs subsequent thirty day period. At least give me six months to get ready,” he said.

He, however, gave his blessings for the live performance to continue.

In the meantime, Harian Metro quoting concert organiser Imaginex handling director Amir Shah Daud that there had been programs to have the live performance on far more than a night time if ticket profits were being encouraging in the first 10 times.