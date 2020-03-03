amy-poehler-and-rashida-jones-took-a-lie-detector-examination,-mostly-just-talked-parks-and-rec

(NBC)

Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones introduced greatest friends Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins to lifetime on Parks and Recreation. Two people who confirmed us the elegance of friendship and what locating your individual can suggest, Ann and Leslie are friendship plans to several out there in the globe.

Now nevertheless, Jones and Poehler are set on a new journey of friendship: belief. With Vainness Fair, Poehler and Jones made the decision to exam their friendship with a lie detector test. The dilemma? They can not prevent creating jokes adequate for some of the responses to be precise. Gotta appreciate a lie detector exam not comprehension improv.

Whilst it is entertaining to see Jones and Poehler back in motion, the instant that provides tears to my eyes is when Jones asks Poehler about irrespective of whether she’d do a Parks and Recreation reunion. “100%, I have manufactured that quite clear. I want it way too a lot. I require to pump the breaks,” Poehler mentioned, and truthfully, I need it extra than nearly anything in this environment.

There are really couple exhibits that have a put in my heart the way that Parks and Rec does. Crammed with attractive figures who just like each other and the town of Pawnee most of all, Parks was constantly my vibrant location of the 7 days. Considering that it wrapped in February of 2015, there has been a Pawnee-formed gap in the hearts of all its admirers.

So, the reality that Amy Poehler really wants a Parks and Recreation reunion? Truthfully, give it to me.

It’s just awesome to know that the cast is even now pals and adore conversing to just about every other. Just one of the questions that Jones will get to check with Poehler is about the team chats, and in accurate Parks and Recreation style, the solid has approximately 5 unique team chats so that they can all communicate to each other.

While I try out and not imagine about bringing back displays from the earlier (I can live with no bringing back The Office or Pals, thank you), there is a spot in my heart for Parks and Recreation that will never go away. It is a beautiful glimpse at strength, community, and positivity. Not to be extraordinary (but then again, I am Leslie Knope), Parks is the clearly show that taught me what enjoy should appear like.

So, to have it back even as a desire?

Amy Poehler, you want Parks and Recreation back, and allow me convey to you, so do I and many supporters of the show. So … bring it back. Do it for me, do it for you, and do it for the whole solid who also clearly want to head again to Pawnee, Indiana. To be really trustworthy, 2020 wants it. Imagine Leslie Knope assisting us via this tough political time? If she could do it, so could we.

Either way, it’s nice to see Poehler and Jones back again once again, and I want they ended up on my screens more frequently.

