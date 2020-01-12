Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host the 2021 Golden Globes

Loading...

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the 78th Golden Globe in early 2021. It will be the fourth time they will host the awards show.

Fey and Poehler hosted in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Both women have a long history with NBC, the network that broadcasts Spheres. Fey and Poehler both appeared on SNL. Fey created and starred in NBC 30 Rock and Poehler’s big hits starring in park and network entertainment.

This year’s Golden Ball ceremony was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, who also hosted the show in 2010, 2011 and 2012, before passing the lens to Fey and Poehler for several years.

It is not surprising that Gervais will not return as a host. He made it very clear to his monologue that he did not return, and after the frivolous mania in Hollywood, I cannot imagine that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wants a repeat performance.

The 2021 Golden Globes hit a new low in prominence, so bringing back Poehler and Fey, the undoubtedly beloved fans who always manage to make their laughs look like an excellent business decision.

The Oscars, however, have gone in a completely different direction. The Oscars 2020 Awards will be hosted for a second consecutive year. With no hosting in 2019, the show won the audience, so it makes sense to continue the successful arrangement.

The success of the Oscars-free form may be the beginning of a trend. While Fey and Poehler are definitely welcome hosts, it may only be a matter of time before all awards show ceremonies go completely without hosts.