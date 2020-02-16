[amy-poehler-on-toons,-teenagers,-and-what-she’s-accomplishing-for-galentine’s-working-day]

Delighted Galentine’s Working day, A.V. Club readers! Our gift to you is a chat with 1 of the founders of the holiday getaway, Amy Poehler. She’s acquired a new clearly show, Duncanville, premiering this weekend on Fox, which she co-produced, makes, and stars in as each the mother and the teenage son. In the job interview previously mentioned, we communicate about the cartoons Poehler grew up seeing, the certain quirks of teen boys hanging out at malls, and how she’ll be celebrating Galentine’s Day this 12 months.

Advertisement