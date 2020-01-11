Amy Poehler, Tina Fey will host 2021 Golden Globes

Loading...

PASADENA, California – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share host duties for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.

Poehler himself shared the announcement during a TV critics Saturday, just a week after the ceremony aired with Ricky Gervais as the host.

“There are no two nicer people anywhere,” said Poehler, who introduced himself with the name of an NBC publicist who had opened the network’s day-long presentation on programming.

Poehler said the network was happy that the couple had time in their busy schedules to beat the Globes. They have hosted three times before.

During last Sunday’s ceremony, Gervais’ snarky jokes received mixed reviews and reactions from the famous audience in his fifth turn. Poehler and Fey deserved a warmer reception because of their comical approach.

Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was the last time he planned to emancipate. A total of 18.3 million viewers tuned in, a small decrease compared to the 18.6 million people who watched the 2019 ceremony together with Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

“It is undeniable that Tina and Amy’s comic chemistry is contagious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who awards the TV and film prizes. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Poehler joked that she couldn’t wait to present the best film prize for the video, “Puppy Dog Bouncing in the Box Like This”.

NBC keeps her busy: the network announced on Saturday that it has renewed, organized and produced the artisan show “Making It” by Poehler and Nick Offerman, former castmates “Parks and Recreation”.

The date for next year’s Golden Globes will be announced later, NBC said.

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmies for writing and / or acting for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live”. Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, known for her display of eternal optimist Leslie Knope on NBC’s beloved comedy “Parks and Recreation.”

CST_

Sign up for the

Entertainment newsletter



The top stories and essential reviews in theater and entertainment in Chicago, sent to you weekly.