Amy Schumer becomes real with Oprah about her poop problems – Up News Info

Amy Schumer He has stopped pooping since Monday. Today is Saturday. We let you imagine what that would feel like for the 38-year-old comedian …

Schumer, who made a pit stop to appear Oprah WinfreyThe 2020 Vision Tour felt ready to inspire and inspire, but there was only one thing that made her feel a little uncomfortable.

As for Instagram, Oprah himself published a series of videos about Schumer’s poop or lack thereof.

“How do you feel?” Oprah asks the comedian. “I feel so much better, I can’t even complain, except that I haven’t cleaned since Monday,” Schumer replied. “We will save it for the public. We will save for the 15,000 people. A lot of time. There is not much comfort here. Any advice?”

Of course, wise Oprah gives him advice and instructions and Schumer admits that he would take medication before the event, but he was “afraid that he would strike while we were on stage, so I’ll wait until later.”

“Listen, I heard that @amyschumer had no (kak-emoji) and I thought it was TMI, but then he told an exhausted arena about it and apparently people like to talk about it (kak-emoji) (or not). Amy, Thank you for spending Saturday to make the United States laugh and to share their journey through motherhood, marriage and yes (kakemoji), “Oprah wrote on Instagram. “And Charlotte, you were EPIC! @ Ww.now # Oprahs2020VisionTour.”

In a second video that Oprah shared, she revealed to her fans and followers that they did or did not want to die to find out more about the guts of Schumer, who finally pooped the comedian!

Apparently Schumer sent a text message to Oprah, who showed them on video and said: “I just pooped on the plane!”

Oprah, who is clearly the best exaggerated woman, saw Schumer encourage: “Hello everyone! Amy just messed up!”

Earlier this month, the actress also shared more ideas about her IVF journey.

In May Schumer welcomed her first child with her husband. Chris Fischer. She is now working on in vitro fertilization.

“I’ve been working in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional,” wrote Schumer on Instagram. “If someone has experienced that and if you have advice or don’t mind sharing your experiences with me, please do so. My number is in my biography. We freeze my eggs and find out what we can do to make Gene a brother to give.”

After that first position he continued to give updates to followers during his IVF journey.

Last weekend he shared another message from him on Instagram in a fertility clinic, casually lying in a gynecological examination chair next to an ultrasound machine that was prepared for someone to perform a transvaginal examination. “Thank you ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully we will freeze embryos,” wrote the comedian.

She added: “I later learned to eat salty food and drink Gatorade. Ice cream in the area. Take Arnica and place Arnica on the bruises. Be patient and kind to myself and that so many of us are there for each other want to be Your stories have helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly happy. I really hope this works and keeps me positive. Lots of love! ”