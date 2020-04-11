Amy Schumer Teaming With Chef Partner Chris Fischer on Cooking Show

Amy Schumer Teaming With Chef Partner Chris Fischer on Cooking Demonstrate

Amy Schumer is teaming up with her specialist chef husband Chris Fischer on Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (operating title), according to Deadline. The self-shot series for Food Network will consist of eight 50 %-hour episodes featuring the pair cooking comforting dishes when quarantined at house.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will be self-shot on site, providing a powering-the-scenes glance at Schumer and Fischer’s existence although featuring the pair tackling relatable, culinary themes such as brunch, tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup, and a lot more. Schumer will be mixing the cocktails.

“Chris and I are energized to make this challenge with Food items Community combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Schumer. “With everything likely on in the earth proper now, we are so grateful to be capable to share an entertaining and informative encounter with viewers. And it is a lot more vital than at any time to glance out for a single yet another, so Chris and I will be building donations to will cause pricey to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Truthful Foods Software and pick domestic violence organizations.”

“Amy and Chris will give an unparalleled seem at their life as they are quarantined in their residence,” added Courtney White, President of Food items Network. “Shot completely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary capabilities display viewers how they navigate lifetime while at household generating the most effective of these turbulent times with some good laughs and very good food.”

Manufacturing on the series will start this week and is slated to premiere later this spring.

