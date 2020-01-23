Amy Schumer’s ex Kyle Dunnigan lives with her and her husband

Sometimes former lovers are great at staying friends, which is great. Amy Schumer, however, seems to like keeping her ex-friends closer together than most of the others. Former flying Kyle Dunnigan reveals that he now lives with the star.

When Dunnigan appeared on the Howard Stern Show, he admitted that he had moved in with Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer about six weeks ago and was not planning on leaving immediately.

“(Your apartment) is beautiful. If you saw it you would stay,” Dunnigan said to Howard Stern. “When I got there, I was very (polite) like, ‘Oh, you don’t have to do that.’ I was entitled within two days as if the soap was low and I asked, “Why is the soap low? I had to check myself. “

The 49-year-old Dunnigan and the 38-year-old Schumer dated shortly after working together on their series Inside Amy Schumer, before they married the 40-year-old Fischer in February 2018 and gave birth to the son Gene in May 2019.

According to the comedy writer, her turmoil was “a while ago and it was short”. They are now working on their upcoming Hulu comedy series Love, Beth, from their New York apartment, hence the longer stay.

“I should be going in three weeks, but I don’t think I’ll go,” he quipped.

Dunnigan – who was also with Sarah Silverman – won an Emmy for his work on Schumer’s 2015 parody ‘Girl You Don’t Need Make Up’ and appeared in the film Trainwreck.

“It was very cool,” he continued, adding that he had his own large bedroom and marble bathroom in the luxury apartment of the I Feel Pretty Stars.

When asked if it would ever be embarrassing between him and Fischer, Dunnigan said that they surprisingly get along quite well.

“We’re going out,” he said of his relationship with the famous cook. “We play chess and the food is really good … and free.”

Dunnigan seems to know that his time with the Schumers will have to come to an end at some point since baby number two may be on the way to the Schumers.

“I have to get out of there,” he said. “Because it’s like temporary adolescence.”

Schumer, who keeps her fans up to date on her fertility journey, recently announced that IVF treatments have left her “feeling very exhausted”.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey about her journey to motherhood, she revealed that she wanted to give the baby Gene a little sister.

“I’m introducing us all to the beach together, and maybe teaching a little girl how to play volleyball,” she said during a one-on-one meeting as part of Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 vision: Your Life In Focus Tour.

“I really had a nice experience with a baby,” she continued.

“You know, it’s different for everyone. But I really have to recommend if you have the resources to have a baby, to have a baby.”

