Amy Sheppard’s Kiss My Fat Ass movement: The singer has repeatedly inspired us on Instagram

Amy Sheppard destroys cellulite myths.

In a photo shared on Instagram on August 5, 2019, the singer closed misleading claims.

Cellulite develops when you are not exercising or are overweight

“Even when I was on a diet and got ridiculously lean, I still had dimples,” said Amy. “Since I am currently training five days a week, I am living proof that this is not the truth. NEXT!”

Cosmetic creams can cure cellulite

“We are sorry. No, don’t fall in love with this BS, “she wrote.” It has never been proven that creams remove cellulite permanently. But could you let them smell nice? “

Cellulite is caused by toxins in the body

“Nope. Cellulite is a gradual degeneration of the connective tissue that supports the fat cells. This is most likely caused by age, hormones, and genetics, “said Amy.

Cellulite makes you less beautiful

“Who said cellulite must be a negative thing ?! 90 percent of us women have it, so there shouldn’t be that much shame. Let’s change our view of cellulite! If you think people should cover up for cellulite, you can #kissmyfatass, “she concluded.

Photo: Jason Bonivo Photography.