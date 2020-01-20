Amyl And The Sniffers Release New Music Video For “Gacked On Anger”

Amyl And The Sniffers have released a new music video for “Gacked On Anger”, the NME Award-nominated track from their self-titled debut album of 2019.

The clip, shot by Gilbert Trejo, revolves around the angry front woman with the chain movement Amy Taylor, who gives a wig-wearing “aristocrat” in his historical dress the impetus to hop into himself.

Watch the video “Gacked On Anger”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hONV6GQl0ow [/ embed]

‘Gacked On Anger’ is the second track from the self-titled debut album of the punk band from 2019 in Melbourne. The song was released last May and Taylor said in a statement: “The lyrics are about money and class and my experience with it, and the strange way in which my mind tries to think of having / not having money / to absorb. Have debts / be paid as a musician or not be paid.

“It’s also about the rat race / pleasure / shame / stress of money and the power it has in everyday life and the power of teaching to keep us too busy and too stupid to help other people or any kind of to make change in the ‘system’. We work very hard for peanuts. I was lucky and thankful in comparison, but in reality shit is pretty crazy sometimes and there is a lot to be upset about. ‘

Last week ‘Gacked On Anger’ was nominated for Best Australian Song at the 2020 NME Awards. It’s against Man’s Confidence ‘Does It Feel Good?’, Mallrats ‘Charlie’, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s ‘In The Capital’ , Tame Impala’s ‘Borderline’ and Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’.

The full list of nominees in the exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020 in Australia can be found here.