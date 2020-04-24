Amy’s pregnancy in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Almost Never Happened

World, meet Mac – McClane “Mac” Santiago-Peralta.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine just ended its seventh season with the birth of baby Jake and Amy, clearly named John McClane, of Die Hard (and not Shirley MacLaine, sorry Charles), and who was clearly born in the Nine-Nine area and not at the Hitchcock hospital and Scully’d a lot cleaner. Mac was, of course, born in the middle of chaos, as his strength was depleted in New York City and his squad had much to do. Jake and Charles are all over the city dealing with common crime and drunken bachelor parties, while Amy works in the area, as Holt and Terry are trapped in the elevator.

Amy is quick to work, but she resumes her job so much that it is impossible for her to continue her job because a baby is completely out of her way, with Rosa by her side being a desperate labor coach.

With the shocking help of Hitchock and Scully, who set up a pretty nativity suite in their bedroom, and from Holt and Terry, who performed the “Push It” dance they learned while trapped in the elevator, Amy succeeded through labor, and Jake escapes by riding a horse (welcome back, Lieutenant Peanut Butter) from a bachelor party pedaler and a crazy old lady to be there just in time to see the birth of March.

It may be the best show ever, while also capturing one of the most inspiring (and most disturbing) pregnancy stories on TV, especially in the comedy world. And if it wasn’t for Melissa Fumero knowing her character and knowing herself (and being pregnant in real life), we would probably never have given birth to a baby Peraltiago, as a demonstration And Goor explained to E! News.

How Nearly Nothing Happened

“We’ve been thinking about it for a while because, you know, there’s a natural stepping stone in relationships – not that our relationship has to go that way, but after getting married, having kids is one way to do it. And I’m really convinced that it’s is a show at work, and their relationship exists at work, and I’m not interested in having kids, “Goor told us. “I don’t think it’s necessary.”

Then, between the ages of six and seven, Goor held talks with Fumero, even before Fumero himself became pregnant.

“I said I couldn’t think of a strong reason, and he had his reasons,” he said. “The reason is’ I feel like Amy – this is Melissa talking-is someone who wants to get an A on every test, and getting pregnant is a test you can’t study, so if she’s having difficulty getting pregnant, that can drive comedy and really attract. ‘”

Of course Fumero is right.

“Right away, I was like, oh yeah. She knew the character well, and that’s true. So we decided, at that point, before the season started and before I knew she was pregnant, to make her and Jake decide to try and have kids, “says Goor. “And there are definitely some directions we can go in.”

The first, to be quickly dismissed, is that they have no problem getting pregnant, and another option is that Amy will get pregnant by the end of the season. They eventually decide on a choice where Jake and Amy have a lot of problems but eventually succeed, partly because of Fumero’s actual pregnancy.

On “Try”

“We broke the episode” Trying “- which is one of my favorite episodes we’ve ever done, and I think we’d be the best of both worlds if, after all, we get pregnant,” she said. “And maybe a little bit, that’s the point where we can start to see that the actress is pregnant, and in the storyline where we’re not trying to say they can’t get pregnant, but that can be a worry where we’re really focused. ”

However, if they do, Goor will surely find a new way to hide Fumero’s pregnancy.

“One of the proudest things we have done as a show is how we concealed her pregnancy for the first time when she was pregnant, when she was disguised as a pregnant woman,” she said. “So I never felt like I had to (get pregnant). The main consideration was the kind of story we wanted to tell.”

“Trying” is an unusual episode in many ways. It lasted for six months and recorded Jake and Amy’s attempt to have a baby, while other shenanigans continued to surround it. Holt fought as a uniformed worker while the guinea pigs grew up in the lounge, and Hitchcock fell in love, got married, and divorced.

“We want to make sure that we truly respect the idea that they are having problems, and that couples are having problems, and that can create tension between them, but they do overcome that tension.”

The episode was originally supposed to end with a joke rather than a meaningful appearance between Jake and Amy, but it soon changed.

“Andy (Samberg), who credits each episode, said ‘I really think we should cut the joke. I think we should end it with that look,’ and that’s what we do, and I think that’s the strongest episode . ”

Guinea Pigs and Holt Demonstrations

Guinea pigs are a way to play with the passing of time and the idea of ​​trying to conceive.

“It felt so good because Amy couldn’t get pregnant and they couldn’t stop pregnant. It felt like a comedy ending.”

The author also doesn’t want to spend more time with Holt, but it still makes Holt spend a lot of time right in her new role.

“We feel like every year we have a cliffhanger and we always finish it in two or three episodes, and we want to make the effects of cliffhangers from last season last longer and harder to overcome … so this is a really effective way to speed it up throughout years passed. ”

Exposure

Amy discovers that she is finally pregnant at the end of the next episode and tells Jake, who immediately cuts Charles off to bed, finds out. But by the time Jake and Amy tell the other team, they already know it and no one cares.

“We spend a lot of time trying to succeed … it’s hard to make them succeed because the audience already knows what’s going on,” Goor said. “And I think that when she told him that she was pregnant was a very sweet and tender moment, this was a good time for the audience as well. And it might feel like if we try that moment and then have her tell everyone, she’ll milk it . ”

Pregnancy is largely absent this season. There are whole episodes of parties that reveal the sex of the baby (and not the sex, in particular), but more about Jake and his dad and grandpa and his dad’s problems. Last week, Amy tried to win the cart, but that’s all. Then we reached the final.

Amy, The Badass

Amy spends most of the episode working as a laborer and supervisor, but she remains calm, completely focused on her work and leaves Rosa to read the pregnancy book and become strange. Superhuman achievements like this were inspired by Fumero again.

“When Melissa was really giving birth for the first time, she was filming a week before she gave birth to a baby. We did the season finale three weeks before, and there was something really bad about it, and I think I wanted to see Amy do the same. these are people whose job means that sometimes they just have to sacrifice like this. They just can’t do the birth plan they always want to do. And like Amy’s fans, I always like how bad she is. like part two of the elimination of the wedding dress in season five. Plus it feels funny. ”

And for the baby’s name?

“In the act of true love, Amy is on board,” Goor said of Jake’s chosen name. “I’m pretty sure that’s the right name, though Gruber Peralta is definitely interesting.”

What’s Coming

So what’s next for the Peralta-Santiago family? That’s TBD right now. The show has been renewed for season eight, and the author met earlier this week for the first time. Goor could only tell what was most interesting about Jake and Amy as parents.

“One is that Amy and Jake both love their job. They really love their job and Amy’s career is very important, and they both want to be great parents, so that will obviously create tension and conflict between them and others. world, “says Goor. “And the other interesting thing is being a parent is also, to some extent, a test you can’t study. You can read all the parenting books you want, but sometimes you can’t hold children when they cry. very disappointing. “

But in the end, not much will change.

“I think in general we will tell the same story. Most will be 99 years old, and we will not ignore that they have children, but I think most of the children’s stuff will affect how they are affected at work and in between. each other, but that is definitely the source of the story. ”

We’re not sure those stories will be as accurate as the last one.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on NBC.

