An actor from the office of Ranjit Chowdhry dies at the age of 64

Ranjit Chowdhry unfortunately died (photos: Getty / NBC)

An actor from the office of Ranjit Chowdhry reportedly died at the age of 64.

It is believed that the star who played Vikram in her beloved comedy died in India.

TMZ reports that the actor lived in New York, but returned to India, his native country, for dental treatment.

The site reports that Indian actor Dolly Thakore said he was unable to return to the United States due to closure due to a coronavirus pandemic and suffered a rupture ulcer in the intestine.

In the American version of The Office, Ranjit played a collaborator with Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) on his second job as a telemarketer.

Vikram is later employed by Michael for his new business venture, the Michael Scott Paper Company.

Ranjit appeared in the 1991 movie Sam and Me (photo: ITV / REX)

Ranjit also appeared on Cosby as Singh, and was also cast in the role of Prison Break.

Chowdhry’s career began in the 1970s when he wrote for Indian comedies before moving to the States to continue his career in Hollywood.

He played Vikram in his beloved comedy alongside Michael Scott Steve Carrell (photo: NBC)

His last recognized role was in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2013.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote: “Like” family bands, “which Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee gathered, Ranjit Chowdhry stood out. He was edgy, very funny, modest, Bollywood mainstream features didn’t quite know what to do about it. “

Another fan added: “RIP for Ranjit Chowdhry, who was Vikram in the office, so damn sad.”

One more quote from Ranjit Baton Baton Mein and wrote: “I’m sorry Henry … Your friend Shabi is no more … RIP …. Ranjit Chowdhry …”

