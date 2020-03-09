An additional cruise ship held off Florida coast for coronavirus testing

FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, travellers from the Caribbean Princess hold out for ground transportation at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Princess Cruises verified on Monday March 9, 2020, that the Caribbean Princess was purchased by the CDC to keep its passengers and crew on board though crew associates get analyzed for COVID-19. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sunshine-Sentinel via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An additional cruise ship is being held off the coast of Florida as crew associates are examined for coronavirus.

Princess Cruises verified that the Fort Lauderdale-primarily based Caribbean Princess commenced heading back again to U.S. waters from Costa Rica soon after receiving a short term no sail order on Monday, and that two of its crew associates are being examined for the virus.

The ship is at present on a 10-day cruise out of Port Everglades.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali claimed both crew customers had transferred from a different ship where a passenger examined constructive for the virus.

“While equally crew users continue on to be asymptomatic, the CDC has mandated that the two crewmembers be analyzed for COVID-19,” Kamali explained in a press release. “Both crew members remain in their single-occupancy staterooms on Caribbean Princess out of an abundance of warning.”

Kamali said the ship canceled its port contact in Grand Cayman scheduled for March 9 and will remain docked off the coast of Florida until they get further more path from well being officials.

The cruise is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on March 11.

Newest Tales: