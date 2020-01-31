An advocate for the disabled was allegedly ill-treated by a driver occupying three mobility parks

A disability advocate got the finger and says she was sworn in and yelled after confronting a man who parked his car and jet ski in three mobility parks.

The woman, who spoke on condition that she was not identified, said the incident occurred early Thursday evening in the covered parking lot at Countdown’s Cameron Rd.

“This is what this right looks like,” said the woman, who asked not to be named, in an email to Bay of Plenty Times.

It was hot and because she knew how difficult it could be to find a mobility park, the woman approached the driver.

“Friends and customers speak in frustration about accessible parking spaces occupied by people who are just looking for a convenient parking space,” she said.

“I thought,” I have to say something “.”

The woman said she kept it “very professional” and did not raise her voice, but said the man told her to “get fucked” three times during the 20-second conversation.

She took photos of the man and his vehicle and jetski, which she provided to the Bay of Plenty Times.

She said that she had not seen a disabled person’s parking permit and had not asked the man if she had one.

She spoke to a staff member about the incident and entered the store. When she returned to the parking lot, the man was gone.

“This kind of behavior is out of order.”

“We have come a long way, getting spaces for the people who need them … but there are so many places that are not accessible to the people who need them,” she said.

“Parking in three car parks is just ridiculous.”

Quadriplegic Tauranga Amanda Lowry said that people who park in mobility spaces should not stop her and others from “ living her life. ”

“It can become a struggle every day … you count on everyone’s good will to honor parking spaces for mobility.”

In the past, Lowry had blocked vehicles with his own car while his assistant tracked down the culprit.

She confronted a man face to face who became “ crappy ” but Lowry said that she was holding her ground and was not interested in his apologies.

“I told her that I didn’t care about you because it was about me having access to the community with my family and being able to do the things you could do without even thinking about it,” she declared.

“The minute you park there, you keep me from being able to do that and you keep me from living.”

Lowry said it was a big problem and could become too much for some people who hit this type of behavior on a daily basis.

Raewyn Hailes, regional access coordinator at CCS Disability Action Central Regional, said that this type of parking abuse occurs several times a day in New Zealand.

She said there were not enough parking spaces for people with reduced mobility.

There was also no New Zealand legislation requiring application in private spaces.

“In public spaces, the application is often done only during office hours. People who use spaces without a license know that they are unlikely to be penalized, and because these spaces are generally close to an entrance, they are ideal for a quick stop. “

She said it was “definitely a problem”.

“There are also hidden disabilities where licensees report verbal abuse because they appear to be able to walk.”

Countdown Tauranga store manager Craig Taylor said it was “extremely disappointing” to see anyone abusing parking spaces for people with reduced mobility.

“Mobility car parks are positioned to allow customers with reduced mobility to shop more easily and safely with us, and they are specially designed to provide space for maneuvering wheelchairs, walking frames or for accessing mobility vans “, did he declare.

“The reality is that there are only a small number of parking spaces reserved for mobility available at any given time.”

While the “vast majority” of customers were parking-friendly for mobility cars, said Taylor, some Countdown supermarkets, including the Bureta Park store, were testing CCS Disability Action’s Access Aware app.

The app allows people to take a photo of a vehicle parked in an unlicensed parking space and upload it to the app, which will then alert the store.

“This is another way in which we can help reiterate that these parking lots are there for a purpose,” said Taylor.

“We are still following feedback from the trial, but we hope to be able to extend this [to other stores].”

The leader of the regulatory oversight team at Tauranga City Council, Stuart Goodman, said that this had occurred in a private parking lot, the council was unable to take action against the driver.

187 $ 150 violation notices were issued for illegal parking in a parking space for people with reduced mobility throughout 2019, he said.

Parking mobility in figures

• A doctor must confirm your eligibility, unless you renew a long-term license.

• A long-term permit is valid for five years and short-term for a minimum of three months and a maximum of 12 months.

• A holder of a mobility parking permit can park in the designated mobility parking spaces.

• Fees are required for a permit and to renew an existing permit.

• The fees are used to administer the program and to advocate for greater awareness of access problems and the regulation of mobility parks.

• The program is used by more than 150,000 New Zealanders.

– Source CCS Disability Action website

.