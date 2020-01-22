Absolutely wild scenes that come from the world of feet these days, and the Brisbane Lions AFLW cannon Jess Wuetschner was briefly admitted to the hospital last weekend. And yet, in a few weeks’ time, the key is still on the right track for the first round.

History says that Wuetschner, a 27-year-old scorer from the great state of Tasmania, did her usual and physically demanding job as a stevedore in the port of Brisbane in the early hours of Sunday.

At about 2:50 a.m. when wild storms swept south-east Queensland, a bolt of lightning is said to have struck a crane that Wuetschner was holding on to at that time, and the current was conducted through it.

The former Australian was hospitalized for treatment but was released the same day.

Remarkably, Wuetschner returned to Lions training yesterday, just a few days after the incident. Even more noteworthy is that the club doctors have stated that she will be very good at the Lions AFLW season against Adelaide on Saturday, February 8th.

The Lions have excluded Wuetschner from the competition for their upcoming training game against GWS this weekend, but the officials are also confident that their recovery will not affect their season.

Wuetschner, who ranks second on the AFLW list of all-time goalkickers, said: “I’m physically fine, but I still process things mentally.”

She again confirmed that the club doctors had given me permission to return to training and that she was looking forward to walking and returning to normal.

Struck by lightning. Still, it will probably be good for the first round. Christ alive, they breed them hard in Tassie.

Image:

AAP