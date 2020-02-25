[an-aged-london-bus-was-decapitated-as-aspect-of-a-james-bond-chase-sequence-filmed-in-jamaica]

If you’ve ever watched 1973’s Reside And Let Die, you would have found James Bond escape from the police by driving a double-decker bus into a very low bridge.

Roger Moore’s Bond drove an AEC Regent III double-decker bus as element of his escape in the fictional location of San Monique.

That auto was an aged bus from London’s amount 19 route which was transported to Jamaica for the shoot.

When the Routemaster is greater recognized, there ended up a lot more than 5 instances as many Regent III’s in support at its peak, so it makes feeling the Regent III gets its moment in the sun in Are living And Enable Die.

A few of the 4,500 Regent III’s made were being afterwards set collectively to make the triple-decker ‘Knight Bus’ from the 2004 classic Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Look at the hottest targeted visitors and travel news from your place applying our widget below:

How the Bond scene took place

Director Man Hamilton experienced the notion to make Bond a bus driver when he observed how lots of double-deckers had been in Jamaica.

RT246, a former London Transport AEC Regent III RT, was repainted blue and left Pinewood Studios for Liverpool Docks on 19 September 1972, in which it then crossed the Atlantic to Jamaica.

Roger Moore was taught how to push a double-decker bus by Maurice Patchett, a bus driver with 12 several years of knowledge, who was also flown out to Jamaica for four weeks.

And when no stuntmen could be identified to generate the bus by way of the bridge, Mr Patchett took the possibility to be presumably the only London bus driver to be James Bond’s stunt double.

Roger Moore and Jane Seymour on the filming

Roger Moore recalled the encounter for his 2012 reserve Bond on Bond: The Greatest E book on 50 Decades of Bond Videos.

Moore wrote: “I bear in mind that day nicely: it was 7 December 1972, on locale in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and I experienced to drive it below a minimal bridge, sheering off the best deck.

“Maurice Patchett from London Transport’s Chiswick depot used three months making ready for the stunt, such as taking me on a crash study course – forgive the pun – on the Chiswick skid pad.





Sir Roger Moore as James Bond

(Graphic: Publicity Picture)



“Maurice took more than the driving as the bus headed for the bridge the top rated deck had been very carefully eliminated and changed only on rollers, to guarantee a fairly clean up detachment as it strike at exactly 30 mph.

“Maurice mentioned that if the film match didn’t work out for me, I’d make a very good London bus guy. That would have delighted my mum, who however lived in hope I may well 1 day get a proper position.”

When Roger Moore was safely and securely in his dressing area, Jane Seymour, in her function as Solitaire, genuinely was cowering in the back of the car or truck as the stunt driver crashed it into the bridge.

In the e-book No person Does it Greater: The Comprehensive, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral Background of James Bond, Jane Seymour is quoted as stating: “It was absurd, mainly because they didn’t know if it was likely to operate. That was really terrifying.

“But in retrospect, of training course, if you do something thrilling like that, once you endure it, you go, “Yeah, which is great.” It would not have been amazing, in retrospect, if anything had long gone mistaken.”

1 near miss out on in Jamaica

There have been no accidents on established, in spite of a 180-degree skid for the bus, skills which Mr Patchett had honed through slack durations at the working day work in Chiswick.

There was 1 in the vicinity of overlook. Whilst filming the bus at high speed, the brakes unsuccessful, and a very little purple flag appeared warning Mr Moore about the trouble.

He would have run in excess of an on-set electrician if Mr Patchett experienced not encouraged him on what to do in that condition.





We have developed a Facebook team for persons who travel on London’s bus, rail, Underground, Overground and DLR providers. We will keep you informed about the latest information that affects your daily commute to work, as properly as at the weekend. We’ll also permit you know in progress if there are any roadworks, railworks or closures you ought to know about, or if there are any complications on the city’s tube network. Sign up for the team below.

No facts exists about what transpired to the 56-seater bus after filming the scene, but there is no question it included some slapstick humour to the film’s remarkable escape sequence.

Meanwhile, the upper deck of a second bus, the RT2513, was taken to Jamaica as a spare, but proved to be unnecessary as a next just take was not essential.

How the 007 moniker came from a bus

21 many years ahead of the launch of Live And Permit Die, James Bond was developed by the writer Ian Fleming.

Concerning 1934 and 1945, Mr Fleming lived at 22b Ebury Avenue, directly at the rear of the new Victoria Mentor Station which opened in 1932.

Ebury Road afterwards emerged as the household of villain Sir Hugo Drax in Moonraker and also the starting off stage of a automobile chase to Dover.

Whilst Fleming moved out to Kent in the 50s, he would routinely journey again to London by bus from both Dover or Canterbury – on route 007, just around the exact same time the Bond notion was forming.

The bus was taken over by Nationwide Convey in 1973, which now runs a 007 coach company concerning Dover and London which is common with photographers and holidaymakers embracing the Bond connection.