An agreement of $ 170,000 was reached with Somali-American teenagers held at gunpoint by police officers

Four Somali-American youths detained and held at gunpoint have reached an agreement of $ 170,000 with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The complaint was filed with the State Department of Human Rights.

The incident occurred in Minnehaha Park in July 2018 after police responded to a call from a woman who, according to KARE-11, falsely accused the teenagers of using knife and sticks to pursue their boyfriend. The police who found the boys then handcuffed them. One of the officers also pulled a gun for about a minute.

Eyewitnesses who recorded the incident also tried to convince

the officers the boys were innocent but to no avail. However, they were

released when the police found that they were unarmed.

The settlement, announced on Wednesday by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Islamic Relations Council (CAIR-MN), provides that the families of the adolescents will each receive $ 40,000. The remaining $ 10,000 covers legal fees for CAIR-MN.

“The families went through a lot. The young children also witnessed a lot of this incident, ”said Jaylani Hussein, general manager of CAIR-MN, at a press conference to announce the deal with KARE-11 on Wednesday.

"We are happy to announce today that this incident happened

them, but they’re still traumatized. “

The final judicial decision on the agreement has been reached

back November 2018, CAIR-MN also revealed.

The teenagers who spoke to KARE-11 after the 2018 incident said they feared for their lives after being racially injured by a white teen who threatened to harm them with a knife and a trash can.

"I just thought when the police came, I basically thought they were

going to go to this suspect because he had the knife," said one of them. "We

were cooperative, but they still mistreated us. And they wouldn’t

listen to us. “

In a statement, the park authority was firmly convinced that the settlement was

no confession of guilt.

“We strive to provide safe and inviting parks for everyone,” said Al Bangoura, superintendent of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

“We took the Minnehaha Falls incident in 2018 seriously and conducted an independent investigation into the behavior of our officials. With the agreement last year, the young people, their families and the MPRB can move forward. “

An internal review of the incident by the park authorities concluded that the officials followed the correct procedure to detain the youth. However, they blamed one of the officials for not calming the situation and not explaining their actions to the youth after their release. He was banned for two days and was trained, reports KARE-11.

"We're still dealing with the fear and trauma of this incident,

Part of this healing process, however, is knowing that we are getting justice. ”

the teenagers' mothers said at the press conference through a translator. "Moving

We want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else. “

The body cam footage of the incident was also released on Wednesday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRxxfU91rJw (/ embed)