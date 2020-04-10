An American woman delivers Easter eggs full of pornography

An American woman has been arrested after she delivered 400 plastic Easter eggs filled with pornography to residents of a Florida neighborhood.

April Cestoni, 42, was identified after the video on public and domestic surveillance was released.

Strangely, pornography was not the only weird object Cestoni included in the plastic eggs.

Each egg also contained a fish cracker, a sheet of toilet paper and a powdered beverage mixture.

Even more bizarre was the reason Cestoni gave police for her offense.

She told police she wants to educate people about the need for churches to give money to the poor.

“April stated that she was a ‘church’ and had a business license. April said she is doing research on local priesthood and people deserve to know the truth,” the arrest report noted.

“The man who did this is not only a very sick individual, but could actually spread Covid-19 through his actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said on Facebook.

One of the offending eggs. Photo / Supplied

“Our team has done a great job of tracking down this repulsed criminal and apprehending her,” Staly added.

“Fortunately, she didn’t seem ill with Covid 19 symptoms, but she definitely needs some help.

“This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our watchdog philosophy.”

Cestoni has been charged with violating Florida’s state of the art home order and multiple counts of distributing obscene material. She is being held at the County Jail.

