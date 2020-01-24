An ancient eruption of Vesuvius turned the victim’s brain into a glassy stone in a rare, poorly understood process

ROME – It looks like a piece of stone, black and shiny. However, Italian anthropologists claim the fragment was actually part of an exploded brain from a victim of the Vesuvius eruption in 79.

The discovery, published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine, is a rarity in archeology and is described by researchers as “sensational”.

Scientists who have spent years studying the gruesome remains of those trapped by ashes, lava, and toxic gases when the volcano erupted in southern Italy were intrigued by a strange glassy material found in a sacrificial skull in the nearby Herculaneum ruins from Pompeii.

“In October 2018, I was able to look at these remains and saw that something shimmered in the shattered skull,” said Pier Paolo Petrone, one of the researchers.

Petrone, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples, Federico II, said he was “fairly certain that this material is human brain”.

Another analysis by Piero Pucci from the CEINGE Advanced Biotech Center in Naples confirmed that it actually contained parts of proteins and fatty acids from hair and brain tissue.

Herculaneum, named after the Greek god Hercules, was a popular vacation spot for the rich northwest of Pompeii when Vesuvius erupted. The molten lava covered the city and everything that was 16 meters deep, and solidified and preserved organic remains.

It is believed that the man at the center of the discovery was the administrator of the Augustinian College, the center of the imperial cult. His charred body was discovered in his quarters on his wooden bed in the 1960s.

The researchers believe that the heat from the hot gases released during the eruption has risen to 520 degrees Celsius – a temperature high enough to cause body fat to ignite and evaporate soft tissue. A rapid drop in temperature followed, a little-known phenomenon that nevertheless helped glaze human remains.

“The high heat was literally able to burn the victim’s fat and body tissue and vitrify the brain,” said a statement from the Herculaneum archaeological site.

The discovery was the result of a collaboration between the director of Herculaneum, CEINGE in Naples, and researchers from the University of Naples Federico II and the University of Cambridge.

Also on Thursday, scientists from the British universities Teesside and York published new research results in the Antiquity Journal about the victims of Herculaneum.

Studies on the ribs of 152 skeletons showed that the residents did not die of extreme heat, but of poisonous gases. Collagen that remained in the bones was “incompatible with evaporation,” Teesside said in a statement.

Researchers who study the Herculaneum archaeological site have already succeeded in uncovering family relationships between victims based on their DNA. Seven women and three men came from the Middle East, suggesting that they were slaves.

The brain of the custodian could also offer more clues.

“If we can reheat the material, liquefy it, we might be able to find that person’s DNA,” said Petrone.

“That will be the next step.”