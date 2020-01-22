an apology for doubting the stunning San Bowl Super Bowl race – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5411%

% MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5412%

In December, after San Francisco lost in Baltimore and dropped to 10-2, I said I didn’t expect to see the 49ers in the Super Bowl. I predicted they would lose the NFC West race to Seattle, be the NFC’s number 5 seed, beat the NFC East champion in the wild card round and then be eliminated by New Orleans or Seattle.

Mea culpa, 49ers. Although I was a few centimeters from the ground when the Seahawks won the division, I clearly underestimated how far the country game and the defense of San Francisco would take them. These are the essential components that brought them to Miami for a Super Bowl date with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs.

% MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5413%

% MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5414%

MORE SUPER BOWL 54:

Selection of experts, forecasts Odds, gambling line

My lack of confidence that the 49ers won big started with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his inaugural trip to the playoffs. Yes, Garoppolo had a good season, but like I said, he and the team had a relatively flexible schedule during the first half of the season. Garoppolo had also shown a tendency to throw interceptions: 10 to week 12, and now he is 14, including one in the Vikings Division Round victory. He had his best match a week after I interviewed him with a performance of 349 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-46 win in New Orleans.

But Garoppolo has barely been tested this fall, as the 49ers walked 75 percent of the time while playing with the lead, except for a 7-7 draw in the first quarter in the Vikings Division Round. Garoppolo threw 19 times against Minnesota with 131 air yards and tried only eight passes, including six for a small 77 meters, in the NFC championship win over the Packers.

I knew San Francisco had a good running game (ranked number 2 in the regular season). I was impressed by his attacking line, but I said the body of his runner had no elite player. So what’s happening? Faced with two good defenses, the 49ers ran 186 meters against Minnesota and conquered that with an amazing 285 meters on the ground against Green Bay.

It is clear that I did not see that performance level coming from their backs, which flourished behind a dominant O-line with the support of a large locked wing (George Kittle) and a Pro Bowl fullback (Kyle Juzczyk) together with the slot wide field receivers

Raheem Mosterthttps: //images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/60/22/raheem-mostert-011920-getty-ftrjpg_c56m77pjflv217rotypa7duzg.jpg? T = -1058556561, amp; w = 500, amp; quality = 80

Tevin Coleman seemed to be the third choice among coach Kyle Shanahan’s runners in the play-offs. However, he ran 105 meters and two touchdowns against the Vikings. When Coleman got injured at the start of the game, Raheem Mostert stepped forward and exploded 220 meters on the floor and four touchdowns against the overwhelming Packers. This monstrous performance on the big stage came from a player who was cut seven times.

I’m sorry, but I didn’t see it coming. (Who did it?)

I was impressed throughout the year by a defense of 49ers who scored high in the regular season (ending in No. 2). I thought they could lead a play-off race in early December. Then I saw Drew Brees five touchdown passes and 349 air yards in that week 13 match, which worried me about how a relatively young defense would behave under the pressure of the playoffs.

Again, my bad one. I underestimate the power of the first four of San Francisco led by a trio of 49er first round picks at Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and super rookie Nick Bosa, plus commercial acquisition Dee Ford (a former first round team pick he will choose) . face in the Super Bowl). That group fired Kirk Cousins ​​five times in the division round and another 49ers first round pick, Solomon Thomas, added a sixth bag in the 27-10 win.

MORE SUPER KOM PICKS:

Against distribution Direct prediction

Nick Bosahttps: //images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/52/37/nick-bosa-102719-getty-ftrjpg_544bzpdqko8n1sj8u0k3y1o6k.jpg? T = 260589838, amp; w = 500, amp; quality = 80

They continued to put enormous pressure on Aaron Rodgers, fired him three times and forced him to three turns: two interceptions and a lost ball. Rodgers had a number of second half meters, but only after the 49ers jumped to a score of 27-0.

Richard Sherman, who was intercepted in both play-off games at the age of 31 and offers high school veteran leadership, has helped that great game from the top four.

When they approached the play-offs, I wondered about the defense of 49ers who came in 16th in the regular season. They have played the lights and closed a few 1,000-yard runners for the past two weeks. Dalvin Cook from Minnesota had 18 meters on the ground and Aaron Jones from Green Bay grabbed only 56 meters on the ground. Stopping the race led the first four to play with Cousins ​​and Rodgers.

MORE BOSS 49ERS:

The worst stories for Super Bowl 54

Finally, I also interviewed the San Francisco kicker, Robbie Gould, who fought from week 12 during a difficult season of injuries and inconsistency (at that time 14 out of 22 on field goals). He has responded to setbacks and has since been a perfect 14 of 14. In the play-offs, he made five field goal attempts, including a 54-yard game in the game for the NFC title.

While the 49ers answered my doubts about their ability to win more than one play-off game, I still have a challenge for them (probably music for their ears).

In the Super Bowl, I can’t stand the best QB in the NFL that runs smoothly with Patrick Mahomes, not even such a formidable defense as the one in San Francisco, because of his ability to escape the pressure and make big plays by running and throwing at his talented receiving body. I also continue to question Garoppolo’s ability to avoid sales and play enough to win if Kansas City D maintains the San Francisco land attack, as he did with Derrick Henry and the Titans in the AFC title game .

So I choose the Chiefs, giving the 49ers a golden chance to prove I’m wrong.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and a former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected in 1998 as NFL Executive of the Year. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media staff. Appears in business / social groups and university classes about negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.