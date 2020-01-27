An app to break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle?

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Estimates vary slightly in the economy from paycheck to paycheck. Some analysts have reported that around 65 percent of all US workers currently live from paycheck to paycheck, and a large proportion of these workers have difficulty paying their bills. A PYMNTS study conducted in collaboration with Mastercard found that nearly 30 percent of gig employees – currently more than a third of the U.S. workforce – have paycheck for paycheck and no savings to cover unforeseen emergency expenses ,

Jon Schlossberg, Even’s CEO, told Karen Webster that closing the gap between earned and paid wages for full-time and hourly workers was the motivation for starting the company. Another advantage for employers is that they use software to provide employees with a mobile app that enables them to access their earned wages in advance of traditional weekly or bi-weekly salary cycles.

For employers who have made the services available to their employees, the results have even exceeded the expectations of Schlossberg and his team. Fifty-one percent of Even users view the app daily and use it to actively manage their finances and spending habits. It is a level of engagement that Schlossberg compares to “social media engagement” and goes far beyond what many other personal finance apps can hardly achieve.

Last week’s announcement that Even would add a personal saving feature to its offering was a natural extension of its mission to help workers overcome the stress and pressure of the paycheck to paycheck cycle. Even app users can not only have the opportunity to access earned wages if required, but can also use up to 10 percent of their paychecks for savings in three different savings areas.

“It’s a self-payment model,” he said, comparing the old-fashioned practice of putting aside different stacks of cash in envelopes that correspond to different parts of the household budget.

Big problems get bigger

In fact, the latest data has pointed to one of the big problems Even is trying to solve: “Over the past 40 years, the economy has made it very, very difficult to save,” said Schlossberg.

It is now well known that covering $ 400 in emergency costs is next to impossible for many consumers, especially hourly workers and millennials who have not accumulated enough savings to cover unforeseen expenses. Schlossberg explained that the concept behind the new economy function can be roughly compared to using a fitness studio. Planning, positive reinforcement and constant review of progress can keep people on the way to their goals.

Break the cycle

It is far too early to make a reasonable judgment about whether Even will be successful in the long term. However, as Schlossberg told Webster during the recent PYMNTS conversation, there are clear signs of encouragement from the country’s largest employer: Walmart, which employs 1.5 million Americans.

Even has been working with Walmart since 2017 and started as social assistance for workers who, as was thought, would benefit most from early access to earned wages. Today, Schlossberg told PYMNTS, more than 400,000 Walmart employees use the Even app, almost three times what the company originally expected. Amazingly, he said, employees are among the heaviest users.

The saving function has already been made available to Walmart employees. Around 81,000 employees are currently registered. Walmart employees have already saved a total of $ 21 million in their even savings accounts. The average worker pays $ 167 into their savings account after only three months, and these workers are often first-time savers.

Users can also continue to use the service if they change jobs, provided the new employer is part of the larger Even ecosystem that Schlossberg wants to become. With even more tools, employees can proactively and efficiently manage their personal cash flow productive fashion.

Regulatory tickets

Even so helpful when it comes to giving workers the means to help them overcome the inevitable financial potholes, Schlossberg admitted that it’s not always a “slam dunk” conversation with employers. Even’s services – including the new services the company plans to offer in the future – affect various areas of state and federal financial regulations.

“One of the last sticking points is their regulatory concerns,” said Schlossberg Webster. “It’s understandable because [this type of service] is a new thing.”

According to Schlossberg, the way to meet this challenge is to anchor everything – including Even’s sales argument – around the concept of transparency. It doesn’t hurt that Even, not the employer partner, is basically responsible for the actions on its platform.

“You deal with it by being very proactive and saying what we know and what we don’t know,” he said. “We are very transparent with all of our data and explain why we do things.”

The development of a company like Even will not only say a lot about the future path of innovation and disruption to mobile financial services, but also about the development of work, wages, and financial planning for the U.S. workforce as a whole. Schlossberg seems to understand this and promised that further offers will come as Even continues to grow and build its own ecosystem – all in an effort to transform the idea of ​​an economy from paycheck to paycheck into a positive force for change.

“There are many problems that we are not helping people with today,” he said. “But that’s a … good start.”

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following:

Employee benefits, including financial, expenses, faster payments, special messages, financial apps, mobile apps, messages, paychecks, regulation, savings, wages, Walmart