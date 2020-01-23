An Australian site where you borrow fashion from other Aussies

When I first heard about The Volte, one of those designer clothing rentals where you can rent a carpenter dress for a fraction of the retail cost, I was intrigued. Why? The Volte not only lets you borrow things, you can also borrow your own clothes from punters.

Like every frugal shopaholic (that’s a real thing, folks), I’ve been renting outfits for ages. However, I have often noticed that my size was not available for a variety of styles or that my actual STYLE was not represented. Because these landlords usually borrow from their own collection, not from other Aussies like you and me.

The nice thing about The Volte and why I wanted to test her for a story is that her database of fancy outfits is MASSIVE. In fact, the search took two hours, and then I limited the number of articles using the search function to a size of 10 and a size of 12.

This is because they do not keep stocks, but operate their own website. Yes, if you have a Shona Joy dress that you used to wear for a wedding (me), or a magic skirt that you just don’t wear enough to earn the dollar you threw in, you can get it on The Volte and list them out to people like me who are desperately looking for a cute dress for the next 30th that their ex will be on.

I’ll say that – the site is a bit confusing at first.

My advice? Create an account immediately and create a wish list that you can return to at the end. Also, don’t ignore that “clothes” are at the top – yes, The Volte has a lot of clothes, but they also have pants, coordinate sets, overalls … everything I can get on board.

I was only looking for size restrictions, so I didn’t see any size 8 canyon dresses and then cried. You can also filter by brand, color, length and area – the area is important if you want to receive something as quickly as possible, for example.

Basically, your perfect birthday dress is sitting in someone else’s wardrobe, possibly in Perth, Tassie or Mooloolabah. What I mean is that the way Australia Post works means that if you rent a dress in Melbourne and live in Melbs, you’ll likely get this product in a few days – but if it’s in Cairns, you might have to wait a little longer.

It didn’t matter to me and I rented this maxi dress from For Love And Lemons:

You can choose 4-day or 8-day rentals. Some items offer a 1 day rental. This is ideal if you know exactly when you need it and can contact the seller to bring it to you for that day, or if you just want to try it on.

As soon as I rented it, the owner contacted me via The Volte’s internal messaging system and let me know that they had sent something. It was a bit like eBay messaging – you only have one inbox, but you also get a notification to your email address.

It arrived two days later by express mail. The dress looked exactly like the pictures. It fits me perfectly, but something I would say could be a disadvantage if you’re a bit strange size like me (between 10 and 12) is that many items don’t have specific measurements listed.

My advice would be to google the style if you can find the measurements online via a current or an old entry on the brand’s website. Then you know 100% whether it suits you, because The Volte does not offer a refund for changes of opinion.

Some good news is that the return is via a prepaid mailing bag, which saves you the cost of the return. However, you must send back or make additional payments within the selected time frame. Which makes sense – especially if an item is super popular and someone else has booked it a week after you.

You do not need to dry clean or wash the item. However, if you damage or heavily contaminate it, you may be charged a fee.

That being said, The Volte is definitely a top choice for me in terms of Australian outfit rental companies. The very fact that you were hired by other Australian women convinced me. Australians come in so many different sizes and with so many different fashion tastes.

Image:

Instagram / @thevolte