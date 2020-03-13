An autopsy on autopsy highlights a brutal attack – News from India

After two and a half dozen traces of injuries were completely destroyed in the body and gut, the family of a nine-year-old girl who was raped and killed in a village in Unnao Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday refused to cremate the body unless those behind the crime were arrested. .

Police suspect that people from villages or nearby areas are involved. “We look forward to DNA testing of the suspects,” a police official claimed.

Police said doctors in Kanpur, where she died during treatment, found tufts of hair and skin fragments in the victim’s nails during the autopsy. “Believing that they could be abusers, we sent them for a DNA test,” a police official said.

Doctors said that the cause of death was strangulation and bleeding.

Lucknow SN Sabat Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of the Lucknow SN Sabat said: “We depend on a scientific collection of evidence that we think can help resolve this case.”

The victim was found on a road near Shuklakhera village in Unna on Tuesday at noon in critical condition. She was first taken to Patan Health Center and then transferred to the LLR hospital, where she died.

The girl was last seen in the village where her family was busy taking part in Holi celebrations.

Vikrant Veer, superintendent of police, Unnao, met the uncle and maternal uncle of the victim and urged them to cremate the body.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Unnao police to secure the arrest of the accused.

