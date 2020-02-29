[an-cute-dachshund-disco-is-coming-to-london-complete-with-light-up-dancefloor]

The only factor that could potentially top rated a disco is a disco with doggies .

If you can imagine of very little superior than a night less than a disco ball dancing to groovy Motown and disco tunes with your pup pal beside you then you better get tickets now.

After the raging results of its cockapoo café, Pug Cafe is bringing a adore-themed event for yet another favorite breed to Shoreditch .

Make certain your Dachshund is searching their best and all set to give and acquire a lot of doggy kisses as there’ll be a unique Adore Bench, Doggy Dancefloor, Kissing Body and additional.

Taking location at the Allegory, there’ll be delicious brunch and lunch, loads of cocktails and spritzes, furthermore cake and espresso.

Though your canine is obtaining down on the dancefloor and operating up an appetite you can obtain them some treats – from Pawsecco and Champaws to Pupcakes and a Doggy Doughnut Wall.

No pet dog? No challenge!

If you do not have your personal pup then really don’t stress, all doggy lovers are welcome! Arrive and pet heaps of sausage dogs, fulfill some new furry good friends and delight in this one-of-a-kind knowledge.





Wherever: The Allegory, 1A Principal Location, Worship Street, EC2A 2BA

When: Sunday, March 8 at 10am, 12.40pm and four.40pm.

Tickets: Adult tickets get started at £10, small children from £5. You can get them in this article .