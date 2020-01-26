Georgian football fans count on National Signing Day until the end of the 2020 recruitment cycle, and DawgNation records the entire setup with the Signing Day Spotlight – presented by Kroger. Every day, host Brandon Adams will summarize the great news for UGA fans on the recruiting path as the Bulldogs try again to bring together one of the best classes in the country. In this edition of the Signing Day Spotlight, BA reports on how four-star recipient Justin Robinson apparently already made an impression on UGA.

An early applicant appears to have already registered with the UGA

One of the most productive players in Georgian football history is hoping for a UGA freshman.

Former Bulldogs recipient Terrence Edwards recently joined DawgNation Daily to assess UGA 2020 recipient signatories. What Edwards said about one of the early participants, former four-star prospect Justin Robinson, is the subject of this issue of the Signing Day Spotlight (video linked below).

Edwards left some UGA. He remains the program’s leader in career receptions, yards, and touchdowns. In 2002, he was the only bulldog to ever exceed 1,000 yards in one season. Edwards has also retained his passion for taking positions – as a personal trainer for many UGA players, including Robinson.

In other words, his perspective has a lot of weight.

Therefore, UGA fans will likely appreciate Edwards’ explanation of why Robinson’s stature adds value to the Bulldogs and gives him the opportunity to contribute.

Wide receiver is obviously an important position for UGA this season after the position group struggled in 2019, and luckily for the Bulldogs, Robinson isn’t the only newcomer with promising prospects.

The UGA also signed four-star candidates Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton – the country’s No. 7, 9, and 13 recipients.

You – along with Robinson – are expected to contribute to a new offensive that will use a different quarterback than Jake Fromm and a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken for the first time in three seasons.