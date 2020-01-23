An early look ahead to the 2020 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have to score in their 2020 NFL draft selection because they only have five chances to make the right choice.

A lot will happen before the 2020 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL. At this point in the off-season for the Texans, the defeat in the division round of the AFC playoffs continues to hurt after a lead of 24 points in the first half, but the franchise needs to progress.

There will be no change of coaches for the Texans this postseason, as Bill O’Brien is still the Texan owner who not only wants to lead the team on the field, but also one of the people in the franchise area is also making all the important decisions , The Texans have made some changes to the coaching staff as Romeo Crennel fails as defensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver takes his place.

Yes, the Texans went 10: 6 in the regular season and won the AFC South championship for a second year in a row, and many teams in the NFL would love to be so successful. The Texans should want more because they have the talent, but as a whole franchise from top to bottom, all the stars have yet to align.

For example, suppose the Texans have All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins in the squad, and the same player is on the offensive with Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That’s a solid group of players, but they seem to need more because this team hit terribly in most of the season in the first quarter and the same unit basically disappeared in the division round after the end of the first quarter in Kansas City.

This kind of breakdown of the Texans makes the 2020 NFL draft of the Texans all the more important, stressful and exciting since the Texans have only five draft decisions to choose from mid-January, including a selection in the first three rounds.

The Texans’ first choice this year will take place in the second round, as the franchise company traded its selection for the first two rounds against the Miami Dolphins last round (round 21). The Texans also exchanged a pick for cornerback Keion Crossen for the New England Patriots in the sixth round.

To simplify matters, the Texans have a second round goal as well as two four round goals, a five round goal and a seven round goal when the draft arrives. The Texans were also to receive three compensation picks from the NFL.

The question now is what the team needs for the Texans this off-season.

According to Chris Trapasso from CBSSports.com, three of the biggest team needs are for Texans edge pushers, cornerback and running back.

If the Texans are smart in the second round and wait for them to make their choice, they will draw the best edge wiper available at that time. The way the Texans’ defenses ensured that the chiefs scored seven goals in the playoffs needs to be corrected this offseason.

In addition to Chase Young from Ohio, who is the best edge rusher for this design – and is expected to be number 2 overall – there is K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU, Daniel Jeremiah from NFL. com came in 24th overall. Other Edge Rushers on Jeremiah’s top 50 list include A.J. Epenesa (Iowa, 28th), Marlon Davidson (Auburn, 30th), Bradlee Anae (Utah, 48th) and Terrell Lewis (Alabama, 49th).

These are just a few of the names that are spoken about in this very early design process. There’s still the Senior Bowl that needs to be considered this weekend, followed by the NFL Combine next month, various Pro Days, and the actual draft.

Which players should the Texans be interested in for this offseason when preparations for the draft begin?