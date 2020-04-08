An emotional moment Ronaldinho discovers he has been released from prison

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were arrested at home (photo: Getty)

Ronaldinho, a legend from Brazil, burst out with a famous toothy smile when he learned that he was released from prison on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old football icon and his brother, Roberto Assis (49), were imprisoned in a Paraguayan prison for maximum security after being found to have fake passports while attempting to enter the country in early March.

Ronaldinho participated in football tournaments and became a popular figure among his fellow prisoners, but his time behind bars came to an end and instead he was arrested at home.

The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner and his older siblings agreed to pay a $ 1.6 million (£ 1.3 million) bail and will now live at the Palmaroga Hotel in Asuncoin, about two miles from where they were held .

It is assumed that the couple will live in the presidential suite in a five-star facility with a luxurious gym and swimming pool.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla contacted the two brothers via a video link on Tuesday to inform them of the news.

“Your lawyers say you won’t run away and keep the house arrest,” said Amarilla.

“I need to know if you understand the terms of the contract on bail and accept it personally.”

Ronaldinho is one of the most recognizable faces in football (photo: Getty)

Ronaldinho and brother, unable to hide their relief, replied “I accept” with a smile on their face.

The former AC Milan midfielder and PSG even celebrated the “shaka” celebration with one hand.

Ronaldinho was later seen embracing family members when he arrived at the Palmaroga Hotel surrounded by police officers.

Last month, former Paraguay footballer Nelson Cuevas visited Ronaldinho in prison and revealed that the Brazilian is struggling with this situation.

‘He is sad. We hope to get out soon, “said Cueva Infobae.

“He is simply sad because of this situation.

“His lawyers take care of the rest. I hope he’ll get out of there soon. “

