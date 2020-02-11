An employee of the Hillsborough Sheriff accused of breaking into the house and stealing pills

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An employee of the Hillsborough County sheriff was arrested on Monday for burglary and theft, the agency said in a press release.

Christopher Livernois, a property control specialist in the sheriff’s warehouse supply department, was accused of breaking into a woman’s house in Brandon and stealing prescription drugs.

The victim contacted the sheriff’s office and accused Livernois of repeatedly entering her home without her permission and stealing oxycodone and morphine pills. The victim said Livernois had been doing this since September, and the last break-in occurred on Thursday.

After being faced by detectives, Livernois admitted that he was dependent on pills and had broken into the woman’s apartment several times to steal the pills.

Livernois has been with the agency since 2001.

“According to our policies and procedures for employees, Mr. Livernois’ actions would result in a recommendation to dismiss. However, there is a disciplinary procedure that we must follow. During this time, Mr. Livernois will be suspended without payment, ”said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Livernois, 36, was arrested for theft of an occupied apartment and theft of a controlled substance, and was sent to a Hillsborough County prison. He was released on Tuesday after paying a $ 9,500 bail.

“It is disheartening to hear about this incident and to see the unfortunate and very real impact that drug addiction can have on a person’s life. It is particularly annoying when a person’s bad decisions compromise the integrity of the sheriff’s office and the thousands from employees who stand up for their values ​​every day, ”said Chronister.

