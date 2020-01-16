An employee of the Lancaster hotel accused of overdose and tampering with evidence

LANCASTER – Manheim City Police have charged a Lancaster hotel employee with corpse abuse after allegedly removing the body of a victim of an overdose from a room and leaving it in the hotel courtyard.

Cody James Guyer, 29, of Lancaster, is also accused of manipulating evidence of the incident that occurred at 7:04 a.m. on Wednesday at the Clarion Inn & Suites in the 1400s block of Lititz Pike.

According to the police, Guyer rented a room to the overdose victim he knew. The man later died in the room, the police say.

Guyer reportedly entered the room and moved the body. Then he returned to take an injection needle, a white towel covered in blood, a pillow, and the victim’s personal belongings, which he then disposed of in separate waste containers near the hotel, according to the police.

When the police interviewed him about the incident, Guyer allegedly admitted to having carried out the acts, the police said.

He was arrested, processed, and taken to the Central Trial for booking.

