An endangered orca that has fathered almost two dozen others may be dead and causing problems for a family of whales

Scientists fear that another orca whale may be dead, and that could cause trouble for a group of whales that live off the coast of the Pacific Northwest.

The whale named L41 was not with his family when researchers met him off the coast of Washington last week. The last time they saw him, he looked thin and not healthy, said Shari Tarantino, president of the Orca Conservancy.

If L41 is not only missing, but actually dead, this would bring the population of southern orcas to just 72 whales. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the low point has not been as high since 1974, when 71 whales remained.

L41 was important to the southern resident population since he and another man, J1, produced a majority of the whales born in 1990. J1 produced 16 whales and L41 produced 20 whales, according to the NOAA.

“He was just a really big person and a big whale, and of course he was an important member of his family,” Deborah Giles, a research scientist at the Center for Conservation Biology at the University of Washington told the Seattle Times. “I will miss seeing him.”

On the verge of extinction

Killer whales generally thrive worldwide, but southern residents swimming between Washington State’s inland waterways and cross-border waters between the United States and Canada are threatened with extinction. While the whales suffer from noise and overcrowding from shipping, the lack of salmon is the greatest threat they may face.

“If they rely on their fat reserves (instead of eating salmon), they start feeding on all the toxins that have accumulated in the water, and that makes them sick,” Tarantino told CNN.

Republican senators from the state of Washington are planning to set up a public-private fish hatchery in the Bellingham region, according to CNN subsidiary KIRO.

While a fish hatchery would allow increased salmon production, orcas advocates believe that fish hatcheries are just a temporary association that doesn’t address the bigger problem.

“Fish hatcheries are a necessity, but not in the long run,” said Tarantino. “We have to fix the problem. We give the salmon the brook so that it can lay eggs. We just have to give them room to grow and live. “

So what prevents the salmon from living? The dams on the Snake River, Tarantino said.

According to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, advocates of orcas are calling for dams to be breached as dams change habitats, change historical river flow, and increase water temperature.

If four of the 15 Snake River dams were removed, the salmon population would increase two to three times, according to a 2017 Fish Passage Center study.

“(Killer whales) are at the top of the food chain,” said Tarantino. “So if they fail, everything fails under the ecosystem. It’s a big warning. It would be total chaos.”