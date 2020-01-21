An evening with Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from Blondie arrives in London – how to get tickets

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein’s Blondie In Conversation tour arrives in the UK in 2020.

The duo will appear at the Barbican Center on April 28.

It will be moderated by friend and collaborator Rob Roth and will delve into the history of music icons.

Each night of the tour will be unique as the conversation spans their careers, including groundbreaking music, New York adventures of the 1970s, work and play with artists from the Ramones at HRGiger, David Cronenberg, as well than touring, theater, photography and beyond.

The evening will include film screenings, fan arts and FACE IT readings by Debbie Harry and Negative and Point of View by Chris Stein.

In addition, the public can also participate with a Q&A section.

Blondie

(Image: Photo from Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

The group pioneered the new wave and punk scenes of the 1970s and released hits like ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Call Me’ and ‘The Tide Is High’.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

The event will also take place in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester in April.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday January 24 via AXS.com.

Tour dates

April 22 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

April 24 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

April 26 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

April 28 – London, Barbican Center

Check out our Twitter page to stay up to date on all the latest music, comedy and theater announcements in the nation’s capital – twitter.com/mylondontickets

.