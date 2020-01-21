An evening with Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from Blondie

Blondie arrived in the New York music scene in the mid-1970s, becoming an essential part of the early punk scene, culminating in household names and outlets in the US and UK. Frontwoman Debbie Harry is one of the most iconic singers in music history, they are now of course a legendary band, still touring, releasing new music and becoming strong.



We are delighted that they will both be in the UK in April to participate “An evening with Debbie and Chris” at four special shows, kick off in Glasgow. They will be talking to Rob Roth, who has been a Blondie employee for years and discusses a variety of topics, and every night will be unique.

“Every presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” says Rob Roth, “plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

The conversations are illuminated with groundbreaking images of the band and New York City from Debbie’s autobiography and the two books by Chris Stein, as well as film excerpts, fan art, book readings and questions and answers from the audience.

They will chat during their career, including the groundbreaking music, adventures in New York in the 70s, working and playing with artists from The Ramones to H.R. Giger, David Cronenberg, plus touring, acting, photography and more.

Debbie’s best-selling autobiography, “Face It,” was released late last year for a torrent of praise, crowned “the ultimate rock n roll memoir” by The Sunday Times. While photographer Chris Stein uses his two highly acclaimed photo works – “Negative” and “Point of View”. The latter was described as “stunning” by Rolling Stone and “fascinating” by the New York Times.

These sparks unexpected memories, even for Debbie and Chris. And guests from their past often participate to explore their own history with two of the most fascinating and unique artists of the last half century.

“I’ve always enjoyed the way Chris tells stories,” Debbie says, “I think you will.”

These are one-off special events that you cannot miss.

Travel dates

April 2020

Weds 22 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Fri 24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sun 26 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 28 – Barbican Center in London

Tickets

www.aegpresents.co.uk/debbieharry

Presale artist (Thursday January 23 10.00)

General sales (Fri 24 Jan. 10 a.m.)

